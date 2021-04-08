A Day in Her Life: WWE's Stephanie McMahon Shares What It’s Like Putting Together WrestleMania

Some people have jobs so cool we'd actually enjoy attending their marathon Zoom meetings. Even the ones that could totally have been an email.

Not to say we don't cherish our all-important responsibility of bringing you every last piece of need-to-know information about the casts of Bridgerton and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but we don't have our own glam squad or a Rolodex filled with famous names, now do we?

But the impossibly cool people we'll be profiling in E! News' latest series totally do. Plus access to things like private drivers, designer garb and the type of professional titles we'd drop with wild abandon at parties, dinner dates or while chatting with the barista at Starbucks. Welcome to A Day in the Life...

Few people can claim they were born to do something quite as vehemently as Stephanie McMahon. The daughter of WWE CEOs Vince and Linda McMahon, she first stepped into the ring as a middle schooler modeling for the WWE Shop catalog and has been notching wins (in the arena and the boardroom) ever since, moving up from receptionist to her current role as chief brand officer.