Holly Madison Reveals Where She Stands With Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt

Watch : Kendra Wilkinson in "Girls Next Door": E! News Rewind

When it comes to her past, Holly Madison remains an open book.

It's been more than 10 years since Girls Next Door aired its final new episode. And even after a decade, fans still can't get enough of Holly's complicated relationships with Hugh Hefner, Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt.

On the April 7 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Holly was asked about where she stands with her co-stars. Her answer may surprise you.

"Bridget and I have always been close," she revealed. "We've always been friends since day one. She is [the sweetest]." When asked if she has a relationship with Kendra, Holly simply replied, "No."

While the pair has had a long history, Holly tried not to focus the interview on Kendra. But during the candid conversation, the Down the Rabbit Hole author alleged that her former co-star was not totally honest when she claimed she moved in with Hugh before having sex with him.