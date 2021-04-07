Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Season and Bachelor in Paradise Get Premiere Dates

The Bachelor franchise has generated plenty of headlines already this year, and the new developments keep coming in hot.
On Wednesday, April 7, ABC announced the premiere dates for its 2021 summer slate, which includes Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette and the first new batch of Bachelor in Paradise episodes since 2019.
The Bachelorette is set to launch its new season on Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. with a two-hour premiere. Two months later, Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Monday, Aug. 16 with a two-hour launch airing at 8 p.m.
During Matt James' After the Final Rose ceremony last month, the venerable dating franchise announced that two seasons of The Bachelorette will air later this year. Katie, who exited Matt's season in 11th place, will get her second shot at love this summer, while Michelle Young, a.k.a. Matt's runner-up, will lead the show in the fall.
Not much has yet to be publicly confirmed about the new run of Bachelor in Paradise. A source exclusively told E! News last week that some franchise alums are hesitant to participate, given Rachael Kirkconnell's resurfaced-photo scandal, along with Chris Harrison announcing he has temporarily stepped aside from hosting after receiving criticism for defending her.
"Casting has begun, and some members of Bachelor Nation are apprehensive to sign up," the insider revealed. "Some are wondering what direction the season will take and are curious if it will strictly focus on contestants falling in love."
A second source added similar sentiments by sharing to E! News, "They have put out several asks to Bachelor veterans. Many people are declining due to the current state of Bachelor Nation. A lot of people are removing themselves from the franchise."
In January, ABC executive Rob Mills told Variety that Bachelor in Paradise was likely to happen in 2021, although the details remained up in the air.
"Unless something horrendous happens, I feel very confident that Paradise is coming back on this summer—how and where it's going to be, it's still too early to tell," he said at the time.
Because of Chris' break from hosting, previous Bachelorette leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will co-host Katie's season. It is not yet clear who will host Bachelor in Paradise.
The network has yet to announce a premiere date for Michelle's season or for the planned spinoff involving senior citizens looking for love.