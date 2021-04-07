Rami Malek Spotted Partying in Miami Beach as Lucy Boynton Films Overseas

Rami Malek is soaking up the sun's rays in beautiful Miami Beach.
The Mr. Robot actor was photographed relaxing, or at least trying to relax, on the beaches of Florida this past Monday, April 5. Rami sported a casual look in a pair of swim trunks and brown sunglasses as tanned on a lounger.
An eyewitness tells E! News the actor was joined by five friends at the Soho Miami Beach House, as well as a group of beach goers who came shortly after. The eyewitness shares, "They all talked and seemed to enjoy each other's company."
And though a group of women gathered around the Oscar winner, who is dating Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton, the eyewitness says that Rami was "in a great mood and didn't seem to outwardly flirt or be romantic with any of the women."
The eyewitness adds that numerous people went up to Rami after recognizing him, adding that the 39-year-old actor was "very kind to everyone" he encountered.
Meanwhile, Rami's longtime girlfriend is hard at work on the ITV series The Ipcress File in Liverpool, England. Lucy was spotted wearing a retro outfit while on the set of the period drama over the weekend.
If Lucy was in Miami with Rami, it's likely she would've set some ground rules with the fans who introduced themselves to the Oscar winner, like no touching. She previously told Net-A-Porter's online outlet Porter that she doesn't appreciate those who get touchy with her boyfriend, explaining, "It's lovely to see people who are excited about his work—if they've seen Mr. Robot or Freddie—but it's just that thing of people grabbing him."
"I mean, you'd never grab a complete stranger in the street. And I think there's a sense of ownership," she continued. "It's OK to just come up to someone, with your camera already out, and disregard whoever they're with. It happened when we were with my mother, and we were just shoved out of the way. It's quite shocking."
Either way, as the coronavirus pandemic wages on, it's safe to say people should keep their distance from the actor, or anybody else for that matter.