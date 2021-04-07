DC Films Exec Denies Ruling Out Regé-Jean Page For Krypton Role Because of His Race

Watch : Sarah Michelle Gellar Addresses Joss Whedon Abuse Allegations

In a new report published by The Hollywood Reporter, multiple sources alleged that DC Comics chairman Geoff Johns prevented Syfy's Krypton producers from hiring Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page because he is Black, but Johns says this is not the case.

The report detailed how Justice League director Joss Whedon was allegedly "abusive" towards the cast, and how those in positions of leadership, including Johns, allegedly enabled this behavior. Whedon has never publicly addressed the allegations, which were first brought forward by Justice League actor Ray Fisher.

Johns' rep denied the allegations in a statement to E! News, sharing, "Geoff never said Superman can't have a Black ancestor or be Black—there have been diverse versions of Superman throughout the comics for decades so he does and can be diverse."

"However, the expectation for KRYPTON was that it would initially be perceived as a possible prequel to Man of Steel by the fans," he continued, "and the lead was expected to invoke a young Henry Cavill."