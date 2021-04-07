Jared Padalecki Proves the Gilmore Girls Bromance is Real After Milo Ventimiglia's Shout Out

Might as well call it Gilmore Guys, because the bromance is strong between Jared Padalecki and Milo Ventimiglia.

Instead of feuding over whether Rory should have ended up with Dean or Jess, the actors are humbly declaring that they each stan their on-screen rival, instead of their own Gilmore Girls character.

First, Milo reignited the age old debate—Team Jess or Team Dean—when he held up a sign in his office reading, "I heart Dean 4 Ever," while appearing on The Tonight Show.

Jared returned the favor by professing his love for his bad boy counterpart on Instagram. On Tuesday, April 6, he shared a picture of himself with a cheesy grin, as he held up a faux Oscars statue and a sign reading, "I heart Jess 4 Ever" in purple and pink marker.

The Supernatural star wrote, "Ohmigod @miloanthonyventimiglia our offices are SO SIMILAR!!," pointing to his "little bit of @gilmoregirls homeboy love! TWINSIES!"

Jared teased, "Well, I don't have an Emmy nomination, but I DO have a 'Best Body' trophy that was worth every dollar [that my wife Genevieve Padalecki] paid for it on Hollywood & Vine." He added, "Miss ya brother. Couldn't be more proud of ya."