Rachel Bilson Reveals Why Daughter Briar Hasn't Seen Hayden Christensen in Star Wars

One might expect that Hayden Christensen's daughter would have seen the Star Wars movies given that he's Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader and all, but it turns out Briar Rose has yet to see her father wield a light saber—and Rachel Bilson would like to keep it that way.
The actress tells the Betches Moms podcast that she and her ex have raised their 6-year-old daughter with the understanding that they're actors, but Briar is "not aware" of just "how famous" they really are.
And this is where Star Wars comes into the picture. According to Rachel, their daughter knows that her dad was in the sci-fi films, "but she has no idea what that even means, because she hasn't seen anything. And thank God, because he kills children, so let's keep that from her until she's like 80."
The single mom added, "I'd like to keep it that way."
And though Briar is only 6 years old, Rachel said she's already told her and Hayden that she wants to be an actress, like "now."
"I'm like, 'How do we handle this?' But she doesn't really know," the single mom explained. "And obviously, if it's something she chooses in her adult life then that will be that, but I think to keep that away from her as long as possible is our top choice."
The Hart of Dixie actress adds that her parents made her wait until she was 18 before allowing her to pursue a career in acting and she felt that was "smart." She acknowledged that there's nothing wrong with Briar wanting to act right now, but said, "It's not really what I would want for her at this age."
Regarding her own roles, Rachel joked that she won't be allowing Briar to watch The O.C. until she's "at least 35."
Not that she doesn't think Summer Roberts is a good role model. In fact, she said that she thinks Summer would've been a good mom, reflecting, "By the end of the show, she did like a 180, and I feel like she was kind of a responsible person. It was, like, a full arc. She'll know how to hug a tree!"
Rachel and The O.C. co-star Melinda Clarke are going to revisit their famous show in the podcast Welcome to the O.C., Bitches! Fans can enjoy a "walk down memory lane" when the podcast premiers on April 27.