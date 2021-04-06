Kim Kardashian Has Officially Become a Billionaire, According to Forbes

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Perfume Deal Threatens to Tear Family Apart

Kim Kardashian once told her daughter North West, "Mommy has so many talents I can't even begin to name them." And now she can add billionaire to that list.

Nearly five years after her first Forbes cover, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star earned a new accolade on Tuesday, April 6 when she was included on Forbes' prestigious World's Billionaires List for 2021, joining the likes of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Miuccia Prada and Oprah Winfrey.

As a result of the esteemed ranking, the magazine estimated, according to its calculations, that the 40-year-old mom of four is worth $1 billion. Having started out as a stylist and TV personality, the mogul can credit her eponymous KKW Beauty brand and 2019 launch, SKIMS, along with other profits and investments for getting her to 10 figures, according to Forbes.

In addition to her cosmetics and shapewear, Forbes also noted Kardashian's California properties and Keeping Up With the Kardashians money as other sources of her fortune.