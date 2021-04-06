Bachelor Nation's Heather Martin Sets the Record Straight on Matt James Romance Rumors

Hop in the minivan because Heather Martin's journey to find love isn't over yet.

The Bachelor contestant set the record straight on recent Matt James romance rumors, which first began popping up last month when they both posted from San Clemente, Calif. and she was conveniently cut from The Women Tell All.

"I'm not dating Matt," she said on the latest episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. "I think he has a lot going on in his life. You know, he's going through a ton. I can't even imagine...so many different aspects of the show, just everything. So, I think he has a lot going on right now. So, no, I'm not dating Matt."

As for their close proximity? Chalk it up to coincidence. "I mean, San Clemente is like 30 minutes from me," the California resident said. "My best girlfriend lives there. So, I'm in San Clemente all the time. I guess he was there, too."

In fact, Heather said they haven't met up since the show. As for The Women Tell All mystery, it looks like fans won't be getting an answer any time soon.

"I don't know, guys," she told podcast hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti. "I don't know what I'm allowed to say these days."