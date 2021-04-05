Kaley Cuoco, Jurnee Smollett and More Stars Wear Electrifying Pink Dresses at the 2021 SAG Awards

Watch : 2021 SAG Awards: By the Numbers

Pretty in pink!

With award shows transitioning into a remote-friendly segment due to the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars aren't pulling out all the style stops. In fact, there was still a major fashion trend at the 2021 SAG Awards: Electrifying pink dresses.

Case in point? Kaley Cuoco turned her backyard into a full-on runway, as she modeled her bright and bold pink gown by Prabal Gurung. The lively creation featured larger-than-life flowers that adorned the neckline and shoulders. It was truly a sight to see.

Moreover, Lily Collins brought the glitz and glamour to the ceremony with a blush-colored mini-dress that even her Emily in Paris character would covet. Her collared Georges Hobeika design was decked out in pastel pink jewels that wrapped all around.

And Jurnee Smollett certainly dropped jaws in a vibrant and voluminous gown by Zuhair Murad. From the billowing train to the plunging neckline and off-the-shoulder detail, the Lovecraft Country star made one grand fashion statement.