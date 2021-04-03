Malcolm In the Middle's Chris Masterson Welcomes First Baby

Sitcom star Chris Masterson just welcomed his first child. His wife, Yolanda Masterson, took to Instagram on April 3 to announce the news with a sweet photo of their daughter.

"Chiara Darby Masterson," Yolanda, a model and actress who has appeared on shows like Graceland, iZombie and Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23, wrote in the caption. "I love you!!!"

She also took to her Instagram Story to share more pics of their little one, captioning one photo of Chiara in a white hat and sweater set, "My sweet baby."

The new mom first announced she and her husband were expecting last November when she posted an Instagram pic of herself at the beach, holding her pregnant stomach. "Baby Masterson," she wrote in the caption.

The Malcolm In the Middle actor played eldest son Francis on the six-season series, and has appeared in films like American History X, My Best Friend's Wedding and Scary Movie 2. He is also the brother of That '70s Show alum Danny Masterson, and has appeared in multiple episodes of the series.