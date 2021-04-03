KardashiansSAG AwardsBritney SpearsCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Daughters True and Stormi are the Cutest BFFs on Easter Weekend

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster enjoyed some cute cousin bonding time over Easter weekend.

Easter weekend is for the cousins. 

On April 2, Kylie Jenner posted a video to her Instagram of her daughter Stormi Webster, 3, and her cuz, Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, 2, sweetly holding hands while wearing colorful sundresses. 

"These two," the makeup mogul captioned the post. 

Khloe, who commented several hearts on the sweet video, also took the time to share video from this playdate, which she uploaded to her Instagram Story. 

It's no wonder these two kids are close: Stormi and True were born just two months apart in 2018. True turns 3 on April 12. If these two ever plan on expanding their hangouts, Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago was born on January 15 of the same year as well. 

While True and Stormi are hanging out together, Khloe shared that she's spending at least some of her holiday weekend relaxing. She posted a photo of herself in a purple bikini to Instagram on April 2, writing in the caption, "The Purple Easter."

Kylie, meanwhile, shared an Instagram pic of herself in a yellow bathing suit, along with the caption, "it's the weekend." 

Recently, Khloe has spoken about adding another baby to the mix. On Ellen DeGeneres' digital series Lady Parts, she explained that while freezing her eggs ultimately did not work out, she has several embryos ready for when she wants another child. 

"I definitely do want more kids," she explained. "I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing—especially during these times—to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life."

Hopefully this new sibling, whenever he or she arrives, will fit right in with these adorable cousin BFFs. 

