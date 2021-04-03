Kylie Jenner Proves Spring Has Sprung in a Jaw-Dropping Yellow Bikini

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Photo Dump May Include Her Wildest Look to Date

Sweater weather no more.

On Friday, April 2, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share new, jaw-dropping bikini photos. In the images shared with her 223 million followers, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a bright yellow two-piece, proving that spring is officially on.

For the first post featuring her killer curves and the stunning bikini, the mother of one wrote, "it's the weekend." Clearly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was feeling her swimwear ensemble. How do we know this?

Well, Kylie took to Instagram again on Friday to give fans a closer look at her bikini—and we couldn't be more appreciative. In her second post, Kris Jenner's youngest daughter simply commented a banana emoji.

This social media moment comes days after E! News reported that the makeup mogul is getting "toned for summer." The source shared exclusively, "She's fully into fitness and health. She wants to maintain her figure and stay toned for summer."