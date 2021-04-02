KardashiansSAG AwardsBritney SpearsCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in Her Sexiest Bikini Photos Yet

Khloe Kardashian kicked off the weekend with a trio of risqué snapshots you'll definitely want to keep scrolling for.

Thought Kim Kardashian would be the only Kar-Jenner sister to drop some fire Instagram pics today? Think again. 

Khloe Kardashian just raised the stakes with a trio of racy snapshots that had the Good American designer's friends and fans flipping out for all the right reasons. 

In the photos, Khloe, 36, lays out by the pool wearing a lavender string bikini, gold body chain and hoop earrings. Needless to say, hot girl summer just got a whole new meaning thanks to KoKo. 

True Thompson's mama is enjoying some quality time with her famous family ahead of Easter Sunday, with Kourtney Kardashian giving credit to Kylie Jenner for taking the sexy photos. "A @kyliejenner special," the Poosh founder commented alongside a camera emoji.

And when she's not turning heads with her figure, Khloe continues to keep fans guessing about her relationship status. This recent photo of her not-so subtle diamond ring, plus Tristan Thompson's reaction, is fueling engagement rumors all over again. 

While Khloe's lips remain sealed on the matter, you can keep up with her hottest bikini photos in our gallery below:

Instagram
You Better Werk

Forget spring, Khloe's hot girl summer is officially starting now. 

Instagram
Feeling Sassy

"The Purple Eater," the Good American co-founder captions her racy Instagram pic.

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

A little Vitamin D never hurt.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Life's a Beach

And KoKo is just playing in the sand. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Beach Babes

The sisters recreate their instantly iconic pose from E!'s Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Blonde Bombshell

Khloe is serving hair, body and face for the cameras.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

During a 2019 getaway, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captions this photo next to daughter True Thompson, "I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location, this beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!"

Courtesy of Good American
Make a Splash

Khloe models a bronze two-piece from Good American's coveted Swim Collection.

Instagram
Picture Perfect

She's all smiles while modeling a hot pink bikini on a kayak.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Vacay Mode

Name a more adorable trio. We'll wait.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Red Hot

Is it warm in here, or is that just Khloe?

Instagram
Squad Goals

Khloe is joined by bestie La La Anthony and sister Kim Kardashian for this sizzling photo opp.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Mwah!

Matching zebra print swimsuits? Check!

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Fashionistas

Plus, these Burberry numbers! 

Instagram
Captain Khloe

The 36-year-old flaunts her curves. 

