Inside Hilary Duff's First Week With Baby Mae After "Special" Home Birth Experience

Watch : Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are "very happy and content" following the birth of their "mellow" baby girl Mae James Blair.

More than a week has passed since the Younger actress and her musician husband welcomed their second daughter together, and a source exclusively tells E! News the family of five has "adjusted seamlessly."

"Mae has been such an easy baby so far," the insider shares. "Hilary and Matt are already used to the crazy schedules along with two kids, so adding a third wasn't a huge transition."

It certainly helps that older siblings Luca, 9, and Banks Violet Bair, 2, are absolutely enamored by their baby sister. As the source describes, "The kids adore Mae and are so excited about having her around and holding her."

This is especially true of Luca, who is already playing the role of "protective big brother," according to the source. "It's cute to see him be obsessed with her."