The Heartwarming Truth About Jamie Lynn Spears' Relationship With Sister Britney Spears

Watch : Jamie Lynn Spears Defends Sister Britney From Critic

On Feb. 12, Jamie Lynn Spears wrote a pointed message.

"Dear media, try not to repeat the mistakes of your past. Look where that got us. Do better."

Her target, of course, was the multitentacled headline machine that got its hooks into her big sister Britney Spears 20 years ago, chomping her up as so much grist for the mill for a decade—a slow-motion car crash sped up to alarming effect in The New York Times Presents' "Framing Britney Spears." The Frontline-style examination of the celebrity environment Britney came of age in and the events that preceded the establishment of a conservatorship over her affairs in 2008—an arrangement that persists to this day—launched countless discussions about the rampant misogyny that permeated pop culture then (and is somewhat on its way to being remedied now).

Noting that she didn't watch all of it, Britney shared on Instagram that in the part she did see she was "embarrassed by the light they put me in." And, understandably, it touched a nerve for those who've actually been in Britney's life through all of it.