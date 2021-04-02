Tori Spelling Says She's Not Pregnant After Controversial April Fools' Day Post

Watch : Dean McDermott Fiercely Defends Wife Tori Spelling After Backlash

Tori Spelling is setting the record straight after her April Fools' Day post.

On April 1, fans were left wondering if the 47-year-old actress was pregnant after she posted a picture of herself holding her stomach. The 90210 alum captioned the photo, "No. 6." Spelling shares five children—Liam, 14; Stella, 12; Hattie, 9; Finn, 8 and Beau, 4—with her husband Dean McDermott. The 54-year-old actor also has a 22-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.

Some followers were quick to send along congratulatory messages. "No way!" one follower wrote in the comments section. "What exciting news!" Added another, "So happy for you!!!"

Others, however, remembered that it was April Fools' Day and questioned the announcement. "If this is an April's Fools joke, it's really tone deaf to the millions of women who struggle with infertility or who've had a miscarriage," one commenter posted. Wrote another, "Not a funny April Fools if that's what it is. Too many struggle with fertility to make jokes like this. I'm disappointed @torispelling if this is your idea of a joke."

On Friday, April 2, Spelling explained her post and revealed she is not expecting.