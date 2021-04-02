Lexie's Grey's Anatomy Return Was CGI and We Can't Get Over It

Watch : The "Grey's Anatomy" Reunion We're DYING To See

You gotta do what you can during a global pandemic.

Grey's Anatomy fans were handed a treat this week in the form of Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh) and Mark Sloane (Eric Dane), who both appeared on the coma beach to offer Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) some advice as she prepares to go back to the land of the living. Ever since Patrick Dempsey first appeared on that beach, viewers had been hopeful to see Lexie and Mark again, though we feared it wasn't going to be possible.

Leigh is one of the stars of Supergirl, which is currently filming its final season in Vancouver. Due to Canada's strict quarantine protocol, it seemed nearly impossible for Leigh to film a cameo in Los Angeles without wasting a whole lot of time going back into quarantine when she returned. It turns out we were correct, but thanks to some CGI, the cameo happened anyway.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dane confirmed that Leigh had to remain in Vancouver and the show had to "work some magic."

"Chyler could get here but then she couldn't get back to Canada," he explained. "There was some greenscreen. There was a lot of me and Ellen."