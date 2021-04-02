Why Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit Might Not Be As Devastating As You Think

This Friday morning, Lady Whistledown delivered what seemed like truly terrible news to the Bridgerton fandom: Regé-Jean Page is not returning for season two.
For those of us whose love of the show is closely related to Page and his enchanting...smile, it's a huge blow. For those of us who've done a bit of reading and are familiar with the tales told in the second Bridgerton book, the news is both less of a surprise and at least a little bit less of a bummer. Spoiler alert: The days of Simon and Daphne having graphic sex during a Taylor Swift-backed montage were over anyway.
You may recall that season one ended on an incredibly happy note for Daphne Bridgerton and her reluctant husband. They overcame their very concerning conception conflict and he moved past the issues he had with his own distant, legacy-obsessed father so he could become a father himself. Daphne got the family she longed for, Simon dealt with his trauma, and their story was essentially over as far as this series is concerned.
According to a new interview with Variety, that's exactly how Page and the producers at Shondaland saw the role, too. He was only ever contracted for one season.
"It's a one-season arc. It's going to have a beginning, middle, end—give us a year," he told the site of the early conversations he had about the role. "[I thought] ‘That's interesting,' because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."
The Bridgerton books are romance novels, after all.
"One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes," Page said. "They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we're going to come out and we're going to have the marriage and the baby."
Just as the second book does, the second season will switch focus to Daphne's older brother Anthony (Johnathan Bailey) and his search for a wife. He thinks, in fact, that he's found her in a beautiful woman named Edwina (played by Charithra Chandran), but he gets real distracted by her "meddlesome" sister, Kate (played by Simone Ashley).
Many book readers might tell you that they like the second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, even more than the first book, The Duke and I. Author Julia Quinn is particularly excited about the story we're about to see unfold.
"All I know is that, you know, having written the source material, I think we're all going to be happy because they really set it up beautifully for all of us to really want Anthony to both win in life and get his comeuppance," she told E! News. "At the same time, and I think it's gonna happen. His love interest just really is his match and it's going to be great."
Simon and Daphne do occasionally pop up in later books, but they don't really have storylines of their own. In the show's official announcement of Page's departure, Lady Whistledown revealed that Daphne will "remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season." That doesn't sound to us like the Duke would have had much to do, or at least not much to do in terms of romance.
Page, meanwhile, is busy as can be. Season one of Bridgerton made him a star, and he quickly landed two high-profile projects. He's got a mysterious part in the Dungeons & Dragons movie and, most upsettingly, he's starring alongside Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas in the Netflix movie The Gray Man. That's such a good, attractive cast that we might actually not survive it!
So fear not, dear reader. Season two of Bridgerton will be filled with plenty of other good-looking people getting naked to orchestral arrangements of pop songs and Page will be back on our screens in no time. We will all be fine, at least until The Gray Man comes out and we all simply pass away.
Season one of Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.