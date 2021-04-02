Ricky Martin's Massive Leg Tattoo Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Ricky Martin is living his best life!
On Friday, April 2, the Grammy winner turned up the heat on Instagram when he debuted a massive leg tattoo you need to see to believe.
"Tinta con movimiento." Ricky wrote to his nearly 15 million followers. "@roxx_____ your vibes, your talent, your friendship. You are a legend!!! Thank you!"
As for who created the "ink with movement," credit goes to a female tattoo artist named Roxx. "For a beautiful human, @ricky_martin thank you for all that you do for us in the LGBTQ+ community and with your foundation @rm_foundation," the 2Spirit Tattoo artist wrote on Instagram. "You are pure gold."
So what do Ricky's followers think of the new ink? Many are more than impressed. In the comments section, Paulina Rubio said, "Wow #Art" while Christian Acosta simply wrote, "This is sickkkkkk."
And when one follower complimented Ricky, the performer had to give credit where credit is due. "I am flying," he wrote via translation. "The talent of Roxx is beyond."
Ricky's new tattoo comes as the artist continues to work on the Ricky Martin Foundation. The nonprofit's main focus is denouncing human trafficking and educating others about its existence through research and community initiatives.
In recent months, however, Ricky and his team have also provided resources to slow the spread of the coronavirus and help families struggling during the pandemic.
"Last weekend, RMF was honored to collaborate for the first time with @thisisabouthumanity, to support separated and reunified families represented by @immdef_lawcenter," the foundation shared on Instagram. "We joined the #TIAH team & their amazing allies in Los Angeles, CA at a drive-thru event where the families were provided with school supplies, clothing, groceries, warm meals, smiles, and even a few very special surprise guests."
And while Ricky is focused on giving back, he also still loves making music. Just last month, the 49-year-old singer-songwriter celebrated multiple nominations for the 2021 Latin AMAs.
Perhaps the new leg tattoo will be making its red carpet debut sooner rather than later.