Can You Solve Taylor Swift's "Unhinged" Easter Egg? Watch This Video

Taylor Swift just sent her fans into a decoding frenzy...again.
On April 2, the "Betty" singer took to her various social media accounts to share a video of a golden vault door opening. The Grammy winner teased in the caption, "The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you'll think I am after you watch this video. Level: Expert."
Words then come out of the vault—but, in true Taylor fashion, they're scrambled and need to be deciphered. She concluded, "Happy decoding!"
Fortunately, Swifties—who are used to deciphering the pop star's many, many codes—were on it.
The words are anagrams, and seemingly spell out a track list of her previously unreleased music. If fans are correct in their deciphering, these songs will be featured on Fearless: Taylor's Version, the re-recording of her 2008 Grammy-winning album, which is heading our way April 9.
Taylor wasn't about to make it easy for fans—she also scrambled up the words—however, it took about five minutes for internet sleuths to figure out Taylor's word puzzle.
One such track is "You All Over Me," featuring Maren Morris, which she released last week as one of her "From the Vault" songs. The other potential track titles fans unscrambled are "We Were Happy," "Bye Bye Baby," "Mr. Perfectly Fine," "That's When" and "Don't You." (Of course, these are just fans' unconfirmed best guesses.)
In addition to Maren, one of these tracks will feature Keith Urban, though right now it's unclear which song we can expect Taylor's occasional collaborator to appear on.
As fans will recall, Taylor is re-recording her previous albums after a dispute over her masters with her former record label Big Machine. Fearless, her second studio album, is the first to be re-released.
Taylor previously spoke about including songs she wrote during her Fearless era on her re-recorded album in a letter to fans.
"Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really knows that body of work," she shared at the time. "For example, only I know which songs I wrote that almost made the Fearless album. Songs I absolutely adored, but were held back for different reasons (don't want too many breakup songs, don't want too many down tempo songs, can't fit that many songs on a physical CD)."
Now, we finally know what these six songs will be—and we can officially hear them in just one week.