Reign Disick's Cursing and Twerking Steals the Show in This Kardashian-Barker Family TikTok

Put some money in the swear jar.

Kourtney Kardashian's 6-year-old son Reign Disick dropped an f-bomb in a video posted by Travis Barker's 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, to TikTok on Thursday, April 1.

While enjoying a snowy getaway, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 rocker played a game with their families in which each player described a person and then passed a phone to that individual. For instance, Alabama said she was "passing the phone to somebody who can't get acrylics" and handed it over to Kourtney's 8-year-old daughter Penelope Disick. Penelope then said she was "passing the phone to somebody who doesn't let me do anything" and gave it to her mom.

After a few rounds, Kourtney said she was "passing the phone to somebody who talks 24/7" and held it up to her youngest child.

"Pause it!" Reign exclaimed. "Um, oh f--k! Oh s--t!"

He then started dancing and saying, "Twerk, twerk, twerk, twerk!" However, Kourtney put an end to her little one's behavior by telling him, "We're done."