Katharine McPhee Models Swimsuit From Stepdaughter Sara Foster's Line One Month After Giving Birth

Watch : Katharine McPhee Offers a Peek at Baby Rennie

Katharine McPhee isn't hiding how impressed she is by her family member's latest business venture.

The 37-year-old Scorpion alum took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 1 to share a selfie as she modeled a one-piece swimsuit from stepdaughter Sara Foster's new swim line. This comes just a month after Katharine and husband David Foster welcomed their first child, newborn son Rennie, in February.

"Best one piece I've ever tried," Katharine gushed about the look. "Usually it's cut too low and the torso isn't long enough - straps are adjustable. So comfortable you nail it @SaraFoster."

Sara, who recently partnered with Summersalt to launch her family-focused Cotton Candy Skies collection, reposted the pic on her own Story and added, "Had a baby a month ago. Wtf!"

Katharine also shared a shot of herself holding up a tiny pair of swim shorts from the collection with the caption, "This is too cute!"

Sara, 40, reposted that one as well and wrote, "Baby boy trunks for Rennie. The cutest."