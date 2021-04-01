Khloe Kardashian Finally Shares a Close-Up of That Diamond Ring She's Been Rocking

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her new manicure—but all eyes were on the giant diamond sparkler on her hand.
On April 1, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of her new set of rainbow nails. She captioned the photo with six hearts of different colors to match her mani. However, the comments section was way too distracted by the giant rock she was sporting to chat about her cute #nailfie.
One person joked, "Is that the diamond from Titanic?" Another added, "This HAS to be an engagement ring." A third wrote, "Koko you're trolling us with the ring."
Khloe has showed off the diamond ring before on Instagram—but has yet to reveal whether or not it means something. Many fans speculate that Khloe is engaged to Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True, who she rekindled with last year. However, she's stayed quiet about the possibility of the two getting hitched following their reunion.
Fans first spotted the bling back in February, when Khloe wore it in a post promoting her clothing company Good American. In the caption of her post, she wrote, "New @goodamerican shoes are dropping 2.25."
E! host Morgan Stewart asked, "ARE THEY?" to which Khloe replied, "yep! They are!" However, some fans thought she was referring to her engagement to Tristan—as in, yes, they are engaged.
Khloe later clarified, writing, "My reply was to the question 'are they?' My reply is 'Yep they are'... Meaning yes the shoes are dropping on 2.25."
Last July, after rumors first surfaced about Khloe and Tristan possibly walking down the aisle, she shut down the gossip on Twitter.
"I just came online and I'm even confused lol," the star wrote. "Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real... wtf lol people just be talking."
Though they may or may not be getting married anytime soon, Khloe took time to gush over the NBA player earlier this month on Instagram, in honor of his 30th birthday.
"Thank you for showing me everything you said you would," she wrote in the caption of a slideshow featuring pics of their family. "For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I'm thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many. Happy birthday TT! Welcome to 30. I can't wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!"