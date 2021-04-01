Jeannie Mai Marries Jeezy in Backyard Wedding Ceremony

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are now husband and wife!
The rapper and TV personality were married on March 27, 2021 in the backyard of their Atlanta home, Vogue announced. The ceremony coincided with the one-year anniversary of their engagement, making the date an extra special one.
Jeannie told the fashion magazine that the coronavirus pandemic altered the course of their relationship in unexpected, but perfect ways, revealing they initially intended to get married in Italy.
"We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate," Jeannie explained. "But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy's mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends."
Though the wedding was smaller than they originally planned, it was just as romantic and luxurious as they hoped, with Jeannie and Jeezy paying attention to every last detail, including their ensembles.
The pair both wore custom outfits coordinated by their favorite designers and stylists, while also calling in some favors from their family friends. According to Jeannie, her longtime friend Rosalina Lydster custom designed the diamond and morganite drop earrings she wore under yet another custom-made headpiece, perfectly complimenting her Galia Lahav gown.
"I envisioned this gown before it was even made," The Talk co-host reflected. "I can't believe it turned out so perfect. It's the most beautiful gown I have ever seen."
As for Jeezy's look, he called on tailor Teofilo Flor and stylist Chris Shelby to create his one of a kind champagne blush suit. He accessorized the look with a black pocket square.
Additionally, guests, who were tested for COVID twice prior to the ceremony, wore off-white. As they entered, they were asked to leave their phones at the door, allowing them to live in the moment and prevent the news from leaking.
When it came to the actual ceremony, Jeannie honored her heritage by incorporating a Vietnamese tea ceremony led by her brother. Jeannie shared, "In this ceremony, we honored our parents by pouring tea as a gesture to welcome Jeezy into my family, and me into his. Then we paid our respects to our parents and ancestors by bowing four times, each one symbolizing a significant gift in the life that they have provided us with."
Following their nuptials, the bride and groom danced to a live jazz band, before their family and friends gave speeches. Jeannie's mom even gave her own special performance.
To cap off the sweet night, Jeezy and Jeannie gave their guests a gift of custom monogrammed Cozy Earth pajamas and slippers, while the couple changed into their own monogrammed PJs from Versace.
"And then we danced the night away to our favorite hits, feeling cozier than ever," she added.