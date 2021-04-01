Jeannie Mai Marries Jeezy in Backyard Wedding Ceremony

Watch : Jeannie Mai Explains Taking 'Submissive' Role in Jeezy Marriage

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are now husband and wife!

The rapper and TV personality were married on March 27, 2021 in the backyard of their Atlanta home, Vogue announced. The ceremony coincided with the one-year anniversary of their engagement, making the date an extra special one.

Jeannie told the fashion magazine that the coronavirus pandemic altered the course of their relationship in unexpected, but perfect ways, revealing they initially intended to get married in Italy.

"We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate," Jeannie explained. "But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy's mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends."