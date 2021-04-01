Here's What's Coming to HBO Max in April 2021

Watch : Fran Drescher Very Excited for "The Nanny" Coming to HBO Max

She was working in a bridal shop in Flushing, Queens, and now she's made it to HBO Max.

All six seasons of the '90s cult comedy series The Nanny, starring Fran Drescher as the Queens, NY-raised fashionista nanny to a wealthy Manhattan family, are now available to stream on the platform as of Thursday, April 1. Not an April Fools' joke!

The 63-year-old actress said on E!'s Daily Pop last month that she was thrilled that HBO Max is streaming the series. She said that it is offering full episodes, as they were originally broadcast on CBS between 1993 and 1999, rather than the condensed versions that aired over the past two decades and which were edited to make room for commercials.

Speaking of the '90s, in mid-April, HBO Max will premiere the crime miniseries Mare of Easttown, starring Titanic's Kate Winslet.

In movie offerings, HBO Max will premiere Mortal Kombat, the latest film adaptation of the classic video game. The movie will premiere on the streaming service and in theaters on April 23. Mortal Kombat stars Into the Badlands actor Lewis Tan as the main character, an MMA fighter, as well as Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson.

