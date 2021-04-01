Watch James Charles Apologize for Sending "Inappropriate" Messages to Underage Fans: "I F--ked Up"

Watch : James Charles Faces Backlash for Fake Pregnancy Pics

James Charles is owning up to his mistakes.

On Thursday, April 1, the YouTube star released a new video that addressed his recent online scandals. Titled "Holding Myself Accountable," the 14-minute long clip featured the 21-year-old makeup artist apologizing for recent behavior on Snapchat.

"First and foremost, I need to say sorry," he began. "I owe a massive apology to anybody I have hurt or anybody I made uncomfortable with my actions. I want to make it really, really clear that I fully understand my actions and how they are wrong. There are no excuses for them and I don't plan on making any."

James continued, "Within the past couple of weeks, two different people, both under the age of 18, have recently come forward saying that they had inappropriate messages from me on social media. One of them being from last year and one of them being more recent."

According to the social media star, the interactions occurred on Snapchat where the victims allegedly told James they were 18. He believed them and "engaged in flirty conversation." After discovering both individuals were 16, James said he immediate blocked them. One of the teens told Insider that he did not lie about his age.