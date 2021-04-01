Peter Gallagher's Daughter Reveals What It's Really Like to Have The O.C.'s Sandy Cohen as a Dad

Kathryn Gallagher hit the parental jackpot. While most of us only imagined what it would be like to have The O.C.'s Sandy Cohen as our dad, she gets him in real life.
So, is it everything we imagined it would be? On Tuesday, March 30, Kathryn revealed on TikTok what it's really like to have Peter Gallagher, the actor behind Sandy, as her father.
"So, one question I always get is, ‘What's it like having Sandy Cohen as a dad?' 'Is he really like that in real life?'" the 27-year-old singer said on the app. "He's just my dad," she shared, suggesting he's a normal guy at home.
Peter then popped up behind her, holding out a plate with a creamy bagel. "Hey, hey, Kathryn! I schmeared it for you," he said with genuine pride, referring to one of Sandy's best lines.
Kathryn's eyes widened as she tried not to laugh at the joke. She captioned the clip, "good to be home."
She's previously explained that much like in the Cohen household, the Gallaghers are also big bagel people.
"We're a big bagel family, I gotta say," Kathryn told Entertainment Weekly in 2015. "We're all about the savory [bagels]. We're big into everything bagels, and my dad is poppy seed with lox and cream chees." She added, "We never actually got the bagel slicer [from the set], which bummed me out. When the show closed I really wanted it, it was a little heartbreaking."
At the time, she also revealed the Grace & Frankie star is a "hippie dad," saying, "He's a hippie guy. We're all about holistic medicine, lots of wellness formula, lots of meditation–he's a big meditator. He kind of is a hippie! It makes him sound really cool."
It seems she's inherited more than just her dad's love of cream cheese. Kathryn herself is a musician and actress, who has played Bella Fox in the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill. In March, she won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album along with her castmates.
You might also recognize her from season one of You, in which she played Beck's influencer buddy, Annika Atwater.
Peter, on the other hand, has recently starred in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which is pretty perfect considering Kathryn is a big fan of the show.
She told Forbes last year that her ideal day "definitely involves watching a lot of Law & Order: SVU. Mariska Hargitay is my idol. She knows it. She is the most amazing woman. My perfect day also includes a vegan food delivery, maybe baking a cake, resting my mind, taking my dog for a very long, long walk and talking to my friends."
Watch the father-daughter duo's adorable TikTok above.