Mom's Allison Janney Gives Heartbreaking Response to Fan Asking How Many Episodes Are Left

Allison Janney posted her honest feelings after a fan asked how many new Mom episodes remain before the CBS comedy airs its series finale on May 6.

Allison Janney feels the same way the rest of us do about Mom ending for good. 

The 61-year-old Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 31 to share a behind-the-scenes shot of herself and her co-stars on the set of the departing CBS sitcom. Allison's caption called attention to the show airing a new episode the following day, which marks one of the last ever before its series finale on May 6.

"We're back tomorrow! That is all #MOM," she wrote, including a happy-face emoji. 

This spurred numerous fans to hit up the comments section and express their sorrow that the popular program is about to go dark. 

One fan wrote, "I'm sad that this is the last season! I've watched since the beginning." Allison replied, "me too," adding a crying-face emoji. 

A different supporter asked, "How many more episodes? I'm so sad the show is ending [crying-face emojis]." At that, Allison responded, "too few," with another crying-face emoji. Indeed, Allison could not have offered a more fitting reply.

The alum of The West Wing has made it clear she isn't thrilled about the comedy ending, and that CBS' decision to cancel the series, which was announced Feb. 17, caught her completely by surprise.

Earlier this month, James Corden asked Allison has she was feeling about Mom calling it quits after eight seasons. The cancellation news followed Anna Faris (Christy) exiting prior to the current season

"I'm sad," shared Allison, who plays Christy's mom, Bonnie. "I wish that we'd had at least another year for the writers to have that much time to ramp up to the ending. We sort of found out sooner than we thought we would. We thought, Surely, they're going to want more Mom. And they decided not."

Mom's final episode airs Thursday, May 6 on CBS.

