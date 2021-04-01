Mia Farrow Addresses "Vicious Rumors" About the Deaths of Adopted Children

Watch : Woody Allen & Soon-Yi Previn Slam HBO's "Allen v. Farrow"

Mia Farrow is speaking out about the deaths of three of her 14 children in an attempt to dispel the "vicious rumors" surrounding their demise.

In a statement released Wednesday, March 31, the 76-year-old actress spoke about Tam Farrow, Lark Previn and Thaddeus Farrow, each of whom were adopted.

"Few families are perfrct (sic), and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is ceaseless," she wrote. "However, some vicious rumors based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of three of my children. To honor their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am making this post."

Mia continued, "My beloved daughter Tam passed away at seventeen from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment."

She then addressed Lark's death in 2008, explaining that her 35-year-old daughter died "from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner."