Hailey Bieber Shares the Real Reason She Deleted Her Twitter

Watch : Justin Bieber Defends Wife Hailey Bieber From Paparazzi

Hailey Bieber is revealing why she deactivated her Twitter account last summer, and her explanation is actually pretty straightforward. Simply put, the model turned YouTuber can only handle so much negativity.

On her latest vlog, the 24-year-old wife of Justin Bieber told psychologist Jessica Clemons, "I think when you're going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything and you're like, 'Is there something that I'm not seeing that they see... Maybe they're right?'"

She added that the criticism reached its peak after she married the pop star in 2018, describing how their union "really opened me up to this new kind of level of attention."

"I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison," Hailey reflected, seemingly alluding to the way she and Justin's ex Selena Gomez were pitted against each other by fans.