The Best Sites for Plus-Size Swimwear

'Tis the season for beach and pool days!
While some of you might still be clinging onto your sherpa-lined coats and sweaters, warmer weather is around the corner! If you've already assessed your swim collection and are dismayed with the fit and styles you have on hand, it's time to treat yourself to something new before your next pool or beach day.
Although you can find swimwear at most retailers, it can be hard to find plus-size styles that are both trendy and flattering. And we believe every body type should look and feel their best while soaking up the sun, so we've rounded up 12 plus-size swimsuits that will guarantee a bunch of fire and heart-eyed emojis on your Instagram!
See below for our favorite brands that offer the cutest plus-size swimwear.
Summersalt x Sara Foster Cotton Candy Ruffle Oasis
Available in sizes 2-22, this super adorable suit from Sara Foster's collab with Summersalt is a must for warmer days ahead. The cotton candy sky one-piece features built-in soft cups and seaming at the waist for a flattering fit.
The Ruffle Backflip
Featuring Summersalt's signature compression technology, this polka dot suit will comfortably hold you in while offering boob support and butt coverage. Score!
Plus Size Sustainable Scoop Neck Top
This scoop neck top is not only super cut but it's helping the environment! With fabric made from recycled plastic bottles and the sunkissed boho print digitally printed to reduce water waste, this sustainable top paired with the matching bottoms is a guilt-free buy.
Plus Size St. Tropez Zip Up
With super-sturdy straps and a wide underbust band, this sporty swim top will guarantee lots of fire emojis on your Instagram. And make sure to get the matching bottoms for the ultimate beach fit.
Tie Front One Piece—Eco
With built-in UPF 50+ sun protection and removable cups, this yellow-hued suit has everything we could want in a swimsuit! Plus, it's made from recycled polyester milled from post-consumer plastic bottles so you'll soak up the sun knowing you made a sustainable purchase.
The Mykonos—Luster
We're obsessing over this sustainable suit from Andie! It offers a 4-way stretch, light bust support, built-in UPF 50+ sun protection and the chicest metallic knit fabric.
Colorblock V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit
This colorblock suit is so cute! Available in sizes 4-26, this one-piece will hug you in all the right places.
Lattice Plunge One Piece Swimsuit
Just like a little black dress, everyone needs a cute black swimsuit! This one features a plunging neckline and a flattering lattice design at the waist.
Peach Floral Tie-Front Underwire Swim Top
We love the floral design on this top! With an ultra-flattering tie-front swim top and underwire construction for extra support, you'll be ready to conquer the beach and pool.
Raisins Curve Plus Size Spot On Tortuga Tankini Swim Top
Whether you use the removable straps or let the off-the-shoulder ruffle design have its moment, this tankini top offers great coverage and support.
Elomi Plus Size Plain Sailing Tankini Top
Featuring wire-free and foam-lined cups for extra support and shape, this floral top will give your boobs a lift while providing coverage for your waistline.
Tutorutor Womens High Waisted Plus Size Swimsuit
This two-piece suit is a steal! Not only does it feature the cutest palm print on the top, it's super flattering.