Yes, BTS Also Grew Up Watching Friends

Ross and Rachel would have loved this news.

During BTS' daytime debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Shows, boy band member RM told Ellen DeGeneres he taught himself English by watching Friends.

"Actually, my English teacher was the sitcom Friends," the K-pop star said.

RM told the host his mother bought him every season of Friends on DVD and that she used to make him watch the show when he was a teen.

"I thought I was kind of like a victim at the time," the "DNA" singer said, "but right now I'm the lucky one."

To learn English, RM started watching the sitcom with Korean subtitles and then switched to watching it with English subtitles. Eventually, he removed the subtitles completely.

After learning the singers were fans of the show, DeGeneres surprised the whole group with a bunch of Friends souvenirs.