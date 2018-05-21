BTS Performs Show-Stopping Rendition of Their New Single "Fake Love" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

They stole the show!

It's hard not to be on your feet moving and grooving when BTS is performing. Tonight at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards was absolutely no different! These seven-member K-pop group proved that they are here to stay, and if the audience was any indication, they've got a long road ahead of them.

The band performed their new single "Fake Love" to overwhelmingly excited crowd at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. It was hard to ignore them in their coordinated ensembles. They were definitely giving us Backstreet Boys vibes and we are not mad at them for it.