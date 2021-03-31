Rachel BilsonKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos
Thomas Doherty Packs on the PDA With Model Yasmin Wijnaldum After Dove Cameron Breakup

About five months after Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty split, the actor, who stars in the Gossip Girl reboot, was spotted getting cozy with Yasmin Wijnaldum in New York.

What's going on with Thomas Doherty and Yasmin Wijnaldum?

The 25-year-old actor and 22-year-old model were spotted dining at Cipriani's in New York on March 30. Throughout the meal, the two shared several kisses. Afterwards, they walked arm and arm while visiting some shops. E! News has reached out to their teams for comment but has yet to hear back. 

The sighting comes approximately five months after Doherty and Dove Cameron ended their relationship. In December, the 25-year-old actress confirmed they broke up two months prior. And while Cameron said the decision to part ways was "incredibly difficult," she also noted the exes "still have love for each other and will remain friends."

As fans will recall, the Descendants co-stars sparked romance rumors in 2016 and confirmed their relationship in 2017. Previously, Cameron was engaged to Ryan McCartan. However, the Liv and Maddie co-stars split six months after the proposal

As for Wijnaldum, she was romantically linked to G-Eazy in 2019.

photos
Disney Stars at New York Fashion Week

To see the exclusive pictures from Doherty and Wijnaldum's outing, scroll on.

TBYM
Table for Two

The actor, who is set to appear in the Gossip Girl reboot, and the runway star dined in the Big Apple.

TBYM
Sparking Romance Rumors

And they seemed to get a little cozy.

TBYM
Smiling From Ear to Ear

The celebrities were all smiles throughout the meal.

TBYM
Getting Close

They weren't afraid to show some PDA.

TBYM
Sharing a Smooch

Doherty and Wijnaldum also shared a few kisses.

TBYM
Going for a Stroll

Later, they enjoyed a leisurely walk and some shopping.

TBYM
Precious Pup

And it looks like they had a furry friend tag along.

TBYM
Fun in the Sun

It appeared to be a beautiful day in the city, too.

TBYM
A Fashionable Duo

They kept their looks cute and casual for the outing. Wijnaldum wore a pink shirt dress while Doherty donned a jacket over a shirt and jeans.

TBYM
Stopping for a Kiss

At one point, Doherty leaned in to give Wijnaldum a peck on the cheek.

