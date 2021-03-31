Thomas Doherty Packs on the PDA With Model Yasmin Wijnaldum After Dove Cameron Breakup

Watch : Dove Cameron & Thomas Doherty Break Up After 4 Years

What's going on with Thomas Doherty and Yasmin Wijnaldum?

The 25-year-old actor and 22-year-old model were spotted dining at Cipriani's in New York on March 30. Throughout the meal, the two shared several kisses. Afterwards, they walked arm and arm while visiting some shops. E! News has reached out to their teams for comment but has yet to hear back.

The sighting comes approximately five months after Doherty and Dove Cameron ended their relationship. In December, the 25-year-old actress confirmed they broke up two months prior. And while Cameron said the decision to part ways was "incredibly difficult," she also noted the exes "still have love for each other and will remain friends."

As fans will recall, the Descendants co-stars sparked romance rumors in 2016 and confirmed their relationship in 2017. Previously, Cameron was engaged to Ryan McCartan. However, the Liv and Maddie co-stars split six months after the proposal.

As for Wijnaldum, she was romantically linked to G-Eazy in 2019.