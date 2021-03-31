Beyoncé Shares Rare Photos of Twins Rumi and Sir From Family Beach Day

Watch : Beyonce Posts Must-See Photo of Blue Ivy With Grammy Sippy Cup

Beyoncé is celebrating her record-setting run at the 2021 Grammy Awards with a little family time—and some jaw-dropping bling.

Two weeks after breaking the record for most wins of any singer, Beyoncé enjoyed a well-deserved day off by soaking up the sun, beach-side, with her three kids.

Of course, her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, had a lot to celebrate too, considering she just scored her first-ever Grammy win at the wise old age of 9 for the "Brown Skin Girl" music video.

On Wednesday, March 31, Bey posted a gallery of Instagram pics from her outing in Malibu, Calif., where they dined at the Japanese hotspot Nobu and dipped their toes in the waves nearby.

The "Black Parade" singer, 39, shared two rare photos of her 3-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, looking all grown up as they played in the tide with their backs to the camera.

In one pic, Bey (who went barefoot and wore jeans and a white tee) reached out to hold Sir's hand on the beach. The toddler rocked a mini bun, beige shorts and a crisp white shirt. As for Rumi's sense of style, she had her curly hair in two buns and wore a pastel dress with trim.