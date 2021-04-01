Dun-Dun! 23 Gifts For Law & Order Super Fans

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Law & Order is much more than a TV series. It's a cultural phenomenon that fans have been obsessing over for decades. Beyond the crime plot lines, viewers can't help being invested in the lives of these fictional detectives. There's more to being a fan than simply watching the episodes.

Show your fellow fans some love with a Law & Order greeting card. Decorate your wall with an Elliot Stabler clock. Read about the the stories that inspired the storylines. Showcase your knowledge by playing a trivia game. Check out those and some more must-have items for the most devoted fans.