Betty Uncovers Her FBI Boyfriend's Sketchy Motive in Riverdale Sneak Peek

Everybody's always up to something on Riverdale, especially if they work for the FBI.

In last week's episode, Betty's FBI friend/maybe boyfriend Glen (Greyston Holt) showed up and spilled the truth to Alice (Madchen Amick) that Polly (Tiera Skovbye) might be dead. In tonight's episode, he and Betty (Lili Reinhart) sit down for dinner (one of those slightly spooky, only-bad-can-come-of-this dinners everyone on Riverdale is always having) and we've got a concerning exclusive clip.

During the dinner, Betty reveals some troubling facts we can only assume are about Juniper and Dagwood, Polly's twins.

"They pushed a kid down the stairs, Glen. On purpose," she says. "And they had no remorse, none. I'm worried that they're bad seeds."

However, Glen is undeterred, and would still love to meet them. He's also trying to get closer to Betty's mom, and Betty is growing suspicious. Turns out there's a big reason he's been creeping on the Cooper fam, and it all has to do with his dissertation entitled, Family of Darkness: Varying Displays of the Serial Killer Gene in the Cooper Family Tree.