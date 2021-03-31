Victoria's Secret Model Elsa Hosk Says Men DMed Her to Criticize Her Breastfeeding Photos

Some men have been sliding into Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk's DMs for an unexpected reason.
On Tuesday, March 30, the 32-year-old revealed on her Instagram Story that she has received private messages on social media criticizing her for posting photos of herself breastfeeding her baby. Elsa gave birth to her and boyfriend Tom Daly's first child, daughter Tuulikki Joan Daly, in February.
"Find it interesting the amount of dms I get from men who get offended when you post a photo breastfeeding..." the Swedish model wrote, alongside a new pic of her nursing her baby girl in a car. "Like,,, why is the most natural thing so offending to you? Breasts literally excists [sic] so we can feed our children [red heart emoji]."
Elsa had posted the pic and similar ones on her regular Instagram feed a couple of hours after sharing her Instagram Story message. She wrote then, "Moms first day back on set and look who came along."
Over the past few years, many other celeb moms have also shared photos of themselves breastfeeding, partially in a bid to normalize and de-sexualize it.
In 2016, Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel became a mom. Two months later, she posted an Instagram photo of herself breastfeeding her son, writing, "Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children. I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I've done in the name of art..?"
She continued, "The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv...why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? -Breastfeeding is not sexual it's natural- Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole. #mothernature."