Rachel BilsonKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Just Got One Step Closer to Marriage

A year after their engagement, rapper Jeezy and The Real co-host Jeannie Mai have taken another step toward tying the knot. To find out what that is, just keep reading.

By Samantha Schnurr 31 Mar, 2021 5:51 PMTags
WeddingsEngagementsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Jeannie Mai Explains Taking 'Submissive' Role in Jeezy Marriage

Wedding bells are getting louder for Jeannie Mai and Jeezy

A year after getting engaged, the Real co-host and her rapper fiancé are one step closer to tying the knot. Why? The couple applied for a marriage license on Monday, March 29, the Fulton County Probate Court in Georgia confirmed to E! News. While there is currently no marriage date on file, the license will expire in six months. 

Back in early April 2020, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant said yes to Jeezy's proposal after he surprised her at home during the initial coronavirus quarantine. At the time, they had to cancel a planned trip to Vietnam, where he initially planned to get down on one knee. Instead, he planned a Vietnam-themed date night dinner that ended with a ring. 

Now, as they gear up to exchange vows, it sounds like they have more than one set of "I do's" ahead since Jeannie's mom wants them to have a traditional Vietnamese wedding. 

photos
Celeb Weddings We Can't Wait For

"We've decided that we're gonna have two weddings. We're gonna have one the way me and Jay want," she said on Access in October 2020, "and then we'll have one for Mama Mai just because if we don't, we're gonna hear it for the rest of our lives."  

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Why Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt Won't Reveal Lyla's Face

2

Watch Travis Barker's 15-Year-Old Daughter Cover Up His Face Tattoos

3

Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Slams Gary and Kristina Shirley

The rest of their lives—together. "I want nothing more than to spend the rest of my life loving you....YES," Jeannie gushed about their engagement on Instagram last April. "Thank you, everyone, for celebrating this journey with us. We are praying love over everyone from here."

Trending Stories

1

Why Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt Won't Reveal Lyla's Face

2

Kim Kardashian's Latest Pics of Her Kids Will Brighten Your Day

3

Men DMed Victoria's Secret Model Elsa Hosk About Breastfeeding Photos

4

See the Makeover Eva Mendes Got From Her and Ryan Gosling's Daughters

5

Watch Travis Barker's 15-Year-Old Daughter Cover Up His Face Tattoos