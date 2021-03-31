See the Sweet Makeover Eva Mendes Got From Her and Ryan Gosling's Daughters

Watch : How Ryan Gosling Changed Eva Mendes' Mind on Having Kids

Mommy and me time!

Eva Mendes' daughters gave her an adorable makeover this week—featuring blue makeup. As the Hitch actress—who shares kids Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, with longtime love Ryan Gosling—sweetly shared on Instagram, her girls had fun playing with mom's beauty products.

"My kids did this to me. Again. From head to toe," she captioned a photo of her transformation. "I guess, when in doubt, be their canvas."

After sharing the picture, Eva took to her comments to reply to a few fans, including one who wrote, "TY for raising free-thinking kiddos." In response, the 47-year-old star gushed, "What a sweet thing to say. I love that term 'free thinking.' Thanks for that!"

Another fan also shared their interpretation of the girls' makeover on mom, writing, "They see you as powerful using bold stroke yet yielding with softer lines. They see you as a beauty and love with colors. You are a lucky momma."

After reading this, Eva replied, "Damn that was deep. Thank you!"