Sharon Stone Reveals the Heartbreaking Way Britney Spears Reached Out to Her for Help

Sharon Stone is sharing details about the emotional message Britney Spears sent her.
The 63-year-old Casino star is a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show's Wednesday, March 31 episode. As seen in a preview clip, the host brings up Britney's Instagram post from last week in which Britney shared a carousel of photos depicting "the women that have truly inspired my life," and Sharon was the first woman pictured.
When Kelly Clarkson asked whether she'd ever met the "Circus" singer, Sharon replied that Britney reached out to her around the time that she was making headlines for shaving her head in February 2007.
"Britney wrote to me a very long and important, poignant letter during a very difficult time in her life, about the time when people would recognize her for when she shaved her head, wanting me to help her," the Basic Instinct star shared. "And I was in a very difficult time of my life, and I couldn't help myself. But the truth of the matter is, we both needed help. She needed help, and I needed help."
Sharon, who did not specify what was causing her own struggles at the time, went on to say it's not unusual for women in Hollywood to have others trying to tell them what to do.
"The true fact of it is, it's very hard to be a very successful woman and not have everyone controlling you, taking your finances and handling you," she said. She then added, "I'm sure all of the young stars get handled."
Kelly chimed in by saying it can cause a person to reach "a breaking point," and Sharon agreed.
"There is a huge breaking point, and there's a point where you get broken," the Catwoman performer explained. "The thing with Britney Spears is so out of control and so awful. And certainly, I can say it's been very out of control and very awful more than once in my life, and I have certainly had it. And it's very complicated to take control of your life. It's very hard to get control of your finances."
Britney's personal life, particularly her conservatorship battle with father Jamie Spears, has been the subject of heightened scrutiny and concern of late due to last month's release of the FX documentary "Framing Britney Spears."
On March 30, Britney offered her first response to the documentary by posting via Instagram that she "cried for two weeks" after viewing a small portion of it.
