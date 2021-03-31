Sharon Stone Reveals the Heartbreaking Way Britney Spears Reached Out to Her for Help

Watch : Jessica Simpson Says Britney Spears Doc Would "Trigger" Her

Sharon Stone is sharing details about the emotional message Britney Spears sent her.

The 63-year-old Casino star is a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show's Wednesday, March 31 episode. As seen in a preview clip, the host brings up Britney's Instagram post from last week in which Britney shared a carousel of photos depicting "the women that have truly inspired my life," and Sharon was the first woman pictured.

When Kelly Clarkson asked whether she'd ever met the "Circus" singer, Sharon replied that Britney reached out to her around the time that she was making headlines for shaving her head in February 2007.

"Britney wrote to me a very long and important, poignant letter during a very difficult time in her life, about the time when people would recognize her for when she shaved her head, wanting me to help her," the Basic Instinct star shared. "And I was in a very difficult time of my life, and I couldn't help myself. But the truth of the matter is, we both needed help. She needed help, and I needed help."