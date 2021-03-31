Lil Nas X Addresses Accusations of "Copying" FKA twigs' "Cellophane" Video

Watch : Lil Nas X NSFW "MONTERO" Music Video: Did He Go Too Far?

Lil Nas X is weighing in on accusations that his recent music video for "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" looks a bit too similar to one by FKA twigs.

After the 21-year-old rapper dropped his new devil-themed video last week, fans pointed out on social media that its pole-dancing visuals are reminiscent of those in FKA twigs' "Cellophane," released back in April 2019. The director for "Cellophane," Andrew Thomas Huang, appeared to agree and tweeted on Saturday, March 27 that the "Montero" visuals are "copying" his own work.

On March 30, Lil Nax X took to Instagram to praise "Cellophane" and let fans know that he and FKA twigs recently chatted about the situation. His post included footage from FKA twigs' music video, which was choreographed by Kelly Yvonne, who also choreographed "Montero."

"i want to show love to @fkatwigs & @andrewthomashuang !" the "Old Town Road" vocalist captioned it. "the 'cellophane' visual is a masterpiece. i was not aware that the visual would serve as a major inspiration for those who worked on the effects of my video."