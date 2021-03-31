Luke Bryan Injured After Fishing Hook Goes Through His Finger

Luke Bryan really caught a live one on his most recent fishing trip.
The country star proved he truly is "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," as his song goes, after he revealed that he accidentally hooked his own hand while trying to catch some fish on Tuesday, March 30.
On his Instagram account, Luke, 44, shared a graphic video of a sharp fishing hook poking through his thumb, which was stained with a bit of blood. "Well, this is gonna leave a mark," he can be heard saying in the close-up shot. Yet, he didn't seem too phased by the injury.
On his Instagram Story, the American Idol judge gave an update while he and his buddy drove off, presumably toward a medical center to get the metal hook removed. "My guitar tech, I invited Russ on a fishing trip and leave it to me, I ruined the fishing trip," Luke shared. "But we'll be back on the water in about 25 minutes."
He brought fans along for the rest of the journey. His next clip showed the "Play It Again" singer laughing in a medical room, as he joked, "We're violating HIPAA somehow" by posting from inside the facility.
However, the tale of his fishing trip gone wrong does have a happy ending. He later posted from his spot back out on the water, smiling as he wore his green sunglasses and Two Lane seltzer hat. Luke proudly declared, "Got the hook out. We're back."
See the video of his injury here.
The carefree musician had another memorable moment earlier this month, when he and wife Caroline Boyer celebrated son Thomas Boyer "Bo" Bryan's birthday. Caroline wrote on social media, "Well this picture just says it all...I made Bo sit in my lap (which he hates) and my eyes are closed...whoops. Luke, of course, looks like a ball of energy. Happy 13th birthday my sweet baby!!!! Bo is 13!!!! My sweet boy."
Watch the country crooner on American Idol on Sundays and Mondays on ABC.