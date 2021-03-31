Vanessa Bryant Says She Knows Kobe Is "So Proud" of Daughter Natalia as She's Accepted to USC

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Daughter's College Admission

Natalia Bryant is college-bound!

The 18-year-old daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant just got accepted into the University of Southern California. Fortunately, the future USC student's heartwarming reaction to the news was captured on camera by her proud momma.

"I got in, I got in, I got in!" Natalia excitedly said in the video, while also celebrating her achievement with a few enthusiastic jumps and a huge smile on her face. In the short clip, the model also rocked the school's gear, wearing a grey USC sweater and crimson-colored leggings.

"Tears of joy," Vanessa captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday, March 30. "I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it."

"You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded," the 38-year-old star continued. "I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much!"