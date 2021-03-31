Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Get Cozy in Rare Sighting From Trip to Arkansas

Watch : Aaron Rodgers Says Fatherhood Is His "Great Next Challenge"

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are continuing to enjoy life together as an engaged pair.

The couple was all smiles while posing for a photo with the team from Best Cafe and Bar in Hot Springs, Ark., which the eatery's Instagram account shared on Tuesday, March 30. The photo marks a rare public sighting of the two together following their secret engagement, and it shows the pair standing close while interlocking their fingers as Aaron rests his right hand on her shoulder.

"Our team had the opportunity to cook for @aaronrodgers12 and his crew last night," read the caption from @BestCafeAndBar. "Grateful for the opportunity."

The restaurant, which is located within Hot Springs National Park and typically only opens for daytime hours, prepared a private dinner for Aaron, 37, and Shailene, 29.

Neither star has reacted to the post or revealed additional information on their personal accounts about their trip. The couple remains quite careful regarding what they share about the relationship and has yet to acknowledge their romance on social media.