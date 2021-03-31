Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Get Cozy in Rare Sighting From Trip to Arkansas

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are continuing to enjoy life together as an engaged pair.
The couple was all smiles while posing for a photo with the team from Best Cafe and Bar in Hot Springs, Ark., which the eatery's Instagram account shared on Tuesday, March 30. The photo marks a rare public sighting of the two together following their secret engagement, and it shows the pair standing close while interlocking their fingers as Aaron rests his right hand on her shoulder.
"Our team had the opportunity to cook for @aaronrodgers12 and his crew last night," read the caption from @BestCafeAndBar. "Grateful for the opportunity."
The restaurant, which is located within Hot Springs National Park and typically only opens for daytime hours, prepared a private dinner for Aaron, 37, and Shailene, 29.
Neither star has reacted to the post or revealed additional information on their personal accounts about their trip. The couple remains quite careful regarding what they share about the relationship and has yet to acknowledge their romance on social media.
The superstar Green Bay Packers quarterback stunned fans during his NFL MVP acceptance speech on Feb. 6 when he announced, "I got engaged," and went on to thank "my fiancée." E! News later confirmed that Aaron was indeed engaged to the Big Little Lies star.
In an Instagram Live chat with Zenith Watches earlier this month, Aaron gushed about the prospect of someday becoming a dad, calling fatherhood his "next great challenge."
The athlete explained at the time, "I'm in that age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own. It's maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something that I really look forward to."
For her part, Shailene told Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 22 that the couple have been engaged "for a while," and that she never saw herself ending up with a football player.
"He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being," the Divergent star shared. "But I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."