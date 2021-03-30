Rachel BilsonKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian's Latest Pics of Saint, Chicago and Psalm Will Brighten Your Day

By Alyssa Ray 30 Mar, 2021 10:41 PMTags
Sweet siblings.

On Tuesday, March 30, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share new photos of her kids Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 22-months. In the new images, the SKIMS mogul treated her 212 million followers to pics of her children in color-coordinated ensembles. Not only did each West child don vibrant orange, they posed sweetly for mom Kim's camera.

We're not sure what we love more, Saint's infectious smile or Chicago's impressive poses? Of course, we're also big fans of Psalm's calm and collected energy.

Unsurprisingly, we aren't the only ones whose day has been brightened by these photos of the West kids. For starters, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant commented, "Cuteness."

Close friend Malika Haqq chimed in, "I mean..."

Still, since oldest North West was MIA from the images, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the post, "3 out of 4."

Don't worry, North fans. Kim has plenty of photos of the 7-year-old on her Instagram.

Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

For a closer look at these sweet snaps, and the West kids' other cutest pics, scroll through the images below!

Instagram
Three's Company

"3 out of 4," Kim captioned this pic on Mar. 30, 2021.

Instagram
Orange You Glad...

The tiny trio looks adorable in their matching orange outfits and smiles.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Christmas 2020

"Christmas at Kourtney's," Kim Kardashian wrote alongside this photo of North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm and niece Dream.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
More Family Fun

Kris Jenner joined the brood for this holiday snap.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim & Saint at Christmas

A candid shot of Kim and son Saint during Christmas 2020.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim & Her Oldest Kids

Another candid shot of Kim and her kids. This time her oldest children, North and Saint, are featured.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim's Sweet Babies

Kim wrote at the start of December, "My sweet babies."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The Youngest West Kids

In December 2020, Kim shared this sweet snap of her youngest kids, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The Whole Brood

Kim Kardashian captioned this Instagram post of all four of her kids, "How did I get so lucky?!?!?!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Silly Siblings

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were all different moods in this candid snap by Kim.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Candid Kids

The West kids enjoyed each other's company during a family outing.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Helping Psalm

Dad Kanye West helped hold up youngest son Psalm for this family photo.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Sisterly Love

For one last photo, North posed with just her sister.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Sweet Sisters

"My girls wanted to do a photo shoot together sitting up on this rail," Kim wrote for an August Instagram post. "Swipe to the right to see how it ended"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Peace & Love

North tried to show little sister Chicago a peace sign for this pic.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Helpful Big Sister

Big sister North seemed to wipe something off 2-year-old Chicago's face.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Candid Cuties

The West girls pulled out some silly faces for this sisterly photo shoot.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Humpty Dumpty, Who?

North and Chicago appeared to take a tumble in this last photo by Kim.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart emoji as the caption.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
All Together

Kim captioned this adorable snapshot of North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, "My whole heart."

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Daddy's Girls

The "Famous" rapper spent quality time with daughters North and Chicago West while social distancing.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Selfie With Saint

"Most days we don't get out of our pajamas," the SKIMS boss shared online.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Pucker Up!

"What's your favorite thing about quarantine? Let me know....Mine is hanging with my babies 24/7," Kim gushed on social media.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Silly Saint

"Look at this face!" Kim expressed alongside this pic of Saint.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Maintaining Memories

"The best thing I've been doing is organizing all of the pictures in my phone and making folders for each of my children," the mother of four shared.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
PJs on the PJ

"Found this pic of these cuties in my phone," the KUWTK star posted.

Instagram
"Baby Love"

"Baby Love," Kim wrote with this black and white snapshot in January 2020. Too cute!

Instagram
"Morning Madness"

Kim shared the "madness" of her family's morning routine with this adorable photo of all four of her and Kanye's children.

Instagram
Sweet Siblings

North and Psalm kick back on the couch!

Instagram
Merry Christmas

The West family's 2019 holiday card is officially here!

View More Photos From The West Kids' Cutest Pics

