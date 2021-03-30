Maci Bookout Addresses Her Future With Teen Mom After Ryan Edwards' Firing

Watch : "Teen Mom OG" Stars Give Updates on Their Men

Maci Bookout McKinney remains committed to sharing her story on Teen Mom OG.

Earlier this month, Ryan Edwards and his family claimed they would no longer be filming new episodes of the reality show after reportedly being fired from MTV.

The news left some fans wondering if Maci could be next to leave the franchise. While appearing on the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, the reality star expressed her desire to continue with the show.

"Back in the day, I'd always say as long as I feel like I'm helping people or showing them they are not alone or they're not crazy, then I would keep doing it," Maci told co-hosts Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera. "As the kids get older, it's definitely a season by season thing."

The best-selling author and PCOS advocate continued, "At this point selfishly, I feel like the show opens my eyes to me—what I need to work on, what I need to face myself. It's just a good reflective tool that most people don't have."