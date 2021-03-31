Rachel BilsonKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

See the Gossip Girl Stars, Then & Now

You know you loved them then and you still love them now. Check out what the stars of the CW hit series, including Blake Lively, Penn Badgley and Jessica Szohr, are up to now.

Watch: Kristen Bell Teases Her "Gossip Girl" Return

Spotted: Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr enjoying her 36th birthday on March 31. And what better gift can we give the actress formerly known as Vanessa Abrams than an update on the rest of the cast of the CW hit series?

After its premiere in September 2007, Gossip Girl quickly became a pop culture phenomenon, influencing style (Didn't it seem like every girl suddenly was wearing headbands and colorful tights?), vernacular ("OMFG!") and, of course, making major stars out of its young cast.

GG's OG crew—Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford and Taylor Momsen—became big effin' deals, with Szohr, Sebastian Stan and Hilary Duff eventually hitting the UES to join in on the fun over the show's six-season run. 

And now, the next generation of Upper East Siders is coming to HBO Max, with the streaming service set to launch a continuation of the beloved teen drama series later this year. So what better time to check in with the original series' stars? 

All the Photos From the New Gossip Girl

So, here's what the Gossip Girl cast is up to now...

The CW; Corbis via Getty Images
Blake Lively

The actress, who portrayed It Girl Serena van der Woodsen, has been keeping very busy since the end of Gossip Girl. A few months prior to the 2012 finale, Lively tied the knot with actor Ryan Reynolds and they're now the proud parents to three daughters: James, 6, Inez, 4, and 19-month-old Betty. In recent years, the 33-year-old has starred in hit movies The Age of AdalineThe Shallows and A Simple Favor.

The CW; Mike Pont/Getty Images for A+E
Penn Badgley

Lonely Boy no more! Badgley, who portrayed Dan Humphrey (who, spoiler alert, was ultimately revealed to be Gossip Girl) on the CW show, has been making headlines for his turn as stalker Joe Goldberg on the hit Netflix series You.

On a more personal note, Badgley, 34, is also a married man. The actor tied the knot with Domino Kirke, the sister of Girls actress Jemima Kirke, in Feb. 2017. They welcomed their first baby together in August 2020. Of course, fans of GG remember Badgley and Lively dated during the show's early run before splitting in 2010. 

The CW; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Leighton Meester

The actress, who portrayed Blair Waldorf, has been making a splash in the comedy world in recent years, starring in ABC's Single Parents. Meester married actor Adam Brody (aka The O.C.'s Seth Cohen)  and they're parents of a daughter named Arlo, born in 2015, and a son, born in 2020.

In May 2019, when asked about possibly returning for a GG reboot, Meester told  E! News, "No one's every talked to me about it except for in interviews and I always say the same: I never say never, so I don't know. No one's sent me that information, it's coming from you."

The CW; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Chace Crawford

For six seasons, viewers swooned over Crawford's character Nate Archibald. Since the 2012 finale, Crawford has starred in ABC's Blood & Oil, as well as films Eloise and All About Nina. Crawford, 35, now stars in the Amazon original series The Boys.

The CW; JB Lacroix/WireImage
Ed Westwick

Westwick rose to fame as Chuck Bass and after hanging up his character's signature scarf, the 33-year-old went on to appear in 2013's Romeo & Juliet and star in 2015's shortlived ABC drama Wicked City. He also starred in the British TV series White Gold.

In the fall of 2017, the Los Angeles Police Department started an investigation into sexual assault allegations made by several women against Westwick, which he denied. In July 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney declined to prosecute Westwick the British actor after determining there wasn't enough evidence to file charges in two instances and a third accuser failed to cooperate with investigators. 

The CW; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate
Taylor Momsen

Little J has come along way since her days trying to snag a place in Blair's crew. Momsen was just fourteen when she starred as Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl, though she left the show in 2010 as music was her ultimate passion from an early age. She went on to form and front her band The Pretty Reckless when she was 17. They have released four studio albums.

"The thing that made me the happiest is when I finally quit," the now-27-year-old explained of her decision to exit the hit series in a recent interview with Metro.co.uk. "And I could focus on my true passion, and the thing I really always wanted to do with my life."

The CW; MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
Jessica Szohr

Szohr burst onto the Hollywood scene with her breakout role as Vanessa Abrams in GG. Since that time, the actress has appeared in films The Internship, Ted 2 and Two Night Stand. She's also been on TV shows Kingdom, Shameless and The Orville.

The 35-year-old gave birth to daughter Bowie Ella with hockey pro boyfriend Brad Richardson in January 2021.

The CW; Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Kristen Bell

Will Bell return as the voice of Gossip Girl in the reboot? That's a secret we can tell as it was confirmed in November 2019 that she would be returning to provide the the titular blogger's snarky narration in HBO Max's upcoming series.

Since the finale in 2012, the Veronica Mars star tied the knot with longtime love Dax Shepard, with whom she shares two daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6. In the acting world, the 40-year-old starred in Hulu's Veronica Mars revival and NBC's The Good Place. Bell also fronted the Bad Moms films and voices Anna in Disney's Frozen and Frozen 2

The CW; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Audi
Sebastian Stan

Remember when Bucky Barnes was on was on Gossip Girl? That's right, the actor appeared in 11 episodes of the CW series as bad boy Carter Baizen from 2007 to 2010 and dated Leighton Meester during that time.

Since his time on the show, Stan, 38, has become a household name thanks to his role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Captain America and Avengers films. He's currently starring on Disney+'s The Falcon and Winter Soldier opposite Anthony Mackie.

The CW; Rich Fury/Getty Images
Hilary Duff

It's hard to believe it's been a decade since Duff made a guest appearance on GG. In her six-episode arc, Duff appeared as Hollywood star Olivia Burke, who sparked a romance with Dan while at NYU and infamously engaged in a threesome with the not-so-Lonely Boy and his BFF Vanessa.

These days, Duff is the star of her own hit TV series, Younger. She's married to musician Matthew Koma, with whom she shares daughters Banks, 2, and Mae, who the couple welcomed in March 2021.

She's also mom to 8-year-old son Luca from her relationship with Mike Comrie.

Gossip Girl is streaming on HBO Max.

