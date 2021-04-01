What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for April 3-4

Watch : "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" Cast Plays Titan Interpretation

If TV is a buffet tthen we're getting all we can eat this weekend.

Prepare to spend the first Saturday and Sunday of April glued to your couch because there's a ton of new movies and shows making their debut that are just too good to miss. The sun will still be there on Monday, people!

On HBO Max, Godzilla vs. Kong is the showdown sci-fi and action fans have been waiting decades for, while Stabler and Benson are finally reuniting after 10 years apart in a major Law & Order crossover event. Plus, two beloved reality TV franchises—Top Chef and The Challenge—are back with new seasons, while an iconic sitcom is finally coming to streaming. Like we said, it's a jampacked lineup, so stock up on snacks and start hydrating now because binge-watching is a marathon, not a sprint.

Here's what to watch this weekend, April 3-4: